Road in Allegheny County set to close for more than a year

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A South Fayette Township Road is set to close for more than a year starting tomorrow for PennDOT's Southern Beltway project.
We’re currently along that stretch of road talking to residents about how they’ll be affected, and we'll also speak with with township officials.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke will tell you what to expect tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
