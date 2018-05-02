PITTSBURGH - The Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson will have a hearing Wednesday for an illegal check that left Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese with a broken jaw and a concussion, Channel 11’s Alby Oxenreiter reported.
BREAKING: Tom Wilson of the Capitals will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head on Zach-Aston-Reese #WPXI #Penguins— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) May 2, 2018
Aston-Reese suffered the injuries during the hit to his head Tuesday night. The hit, which came during the second period of Game 3, sent Aston-Reese to the ice near Washington’s bench.
Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan said the broken jaw will require surgery.
Mike Sullivan says Zach Aston Reese has a broken jaw that will require surgery after the hit from Tom Wilson pic.twitter.com/Sx0aMNy68Z— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 2, 2018
Wilson was not penalized, making Tuesday the second straight game of the series in which he was not disciplined for a questionable hit.
During Sunday’s Game 2, Wilson checked Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the head with his left shoulder. Dumoulin left the game, but was back for Game 3.
It was revealed Monday that Wilson would not face an NHL Department of Player Safety hearing for Sunday's hit.
