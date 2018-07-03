SHARPSBURG, Pa. - Homes and businesses in Sharpsburg filled with water Monday night as floodwaters swept through the borough.
Main Street, several back roads and parking lots were left caked with several inches of mud when the water receded. Some areas of standing water remained Tuesday morning and officials urged people not to attempt to cross the water.
Sharpsburg Mayor Matthew Rudzki said the water level outside the fire department was between 4 and 5 feet at the height of the flooding.
Crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Etna, Millvale and Shaler were out Tuesday to help Sharpsburg clean up.
“To clean up a mess like this you gotta push the mud. Our road crews are putting it into one of our dumps, then we need to get PennDOT’s machine that basically blows water then sucks it up,” Rudzki said.
This is what most parking lots look like near Main Street in Sharpsburg. Crews are working to clear mud & debris. @WPXI the mayor says Etna, Millvale & Shaler crews are also coming to help pic.twitter.com/7LEIwrKo5h— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 3, 2018
