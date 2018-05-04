  • Ross Park Mall to offer premium paid parking

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The battle over a finding close parking spot at Ross Park Mall is about to come to an end. 

    Starting May 5, the mall will offer premium paid parking to visitors.

    The Parking Made Easy program starts on weekends and could eventually be expanded to weekdays. 

    Shoppers can pay $5 for a reserved premium parking spot near Crate & Barrel, L.L Bean and the Cheesecake Factory.  

    An attendant will collect the fee at the parking entrance.  

