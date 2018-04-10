New dining, entertainment planned for former Sears at Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Plans are already in place for the former Sears store at Ross Park Mall, the day after it closed.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the plans include a new dining hall, retailers, restaurants and entertainment on the three levels of the former anchor store.
Construction will start next year, with plans to open in 2020, according to our news partners.
No other details were released.
