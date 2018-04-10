  • New dining, entertainment planned for former Sears at Ross Park Mall

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Plans are already in place for the former Sears store at Ross Park Mall, the day after it closed.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the plans include a new dining hall, retailers, restaurants and entertainment on the three levels of the former anchor store.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    Construction will start next year, with plans to open in 2020, according to our news partners.

    No other details were released.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    New dining, entertainment planned for former Sears at Ross Park Mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battle blaze at physical therapy office near hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead after fire ravages row of townhomes in Jeannette

  • Headline Goes Here

    DA: Woman misused power of attorney to steal $35,000 from elderly,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Source: Teacher will be charged with institutional sexual assault of student