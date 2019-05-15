MARS, Pa. - PennDOT is proposing an access road only 28 feet from a local elementary school, which is the length of three parking spots.
The proposed project is to widen busy Route 228, which is already close to the Mars Primary Center.
"The safety of our students is first and foremost," said Mars Area School Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley. "If it’s a public road we lose a lot of control: who’s on it, the speed that they’re driving and so forth."
Channel 11 contacted PennDOT, where a representative said they've been in communication with the school, Adams Township and other affected stakeholders. PennDOT also issued the following statement:
"We are continuing to investigate alternatives to provide reasonable access to the properties adjacent to the project."
TRENDING NOW:
- Man wanted in deadly Carnegie attack arrested while letting dog outside
- Check your pantry! Dangerous chemicals found in some grocery store products
- There really is such a thing as too much coffee, study finds
- VIDEO: Rare bacteria collection at Pitt saves life of teenage girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}