PITTSBURGH - An RV has crashed into a building in the West End.
The building on Wabash Street is undergoing renovations so no one was inside.
Channel 11 has a crew on the way and is gathering information, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Other vehicles were also reportedly involved, according to a police source.
Three people are hurt.
Traffic is being detoured to Banksville Road.
