    PITTSBURGH - An RV has crashed into a building in the West End.

    The building on Wabash Street is undergoing renovations so no one was inside.

    Channel 11 has a crew on the way and is gathering information, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    Other vehicles were also reportedly involved, according to a police source.

    Three people are hurt.

    Traffic is being detoured to Banksville Road.

