    SALTSBURG, Pa. - A local family's memories are now just charred debris after a fire quickly spread throughout their home.

    The owner of the home told Channel 11 he was heating up oil late Saturday night to make French fries when it caught fire. He said everyone inside was able to get out safely, but they lost everything as the home burned in Saltsburg.

    The homeowner said he does not have insurance. He said he was going to contact the Red Cross for assistance.

    Firefighters said they were battling the flames until about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. 

