0 UPDATE: Man taking photos in Sandcastle parking lot was private investigator

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - UPDATE 6/27: Police in West Homestead tell Channel 11 they investigated reports of a suspicious man taking photographs in the Sandcastle parking lot and learned he was a private investigator. According to investigators, the man was working on a worker's compensation / disability case.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/26: West Homestead police are looking into a report of alleged inappropriate conduct from a man inside a car in the parking lot of Sandcastle.

Sandcastle officials say they were notified about the alleged incident around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

A parent sent photos to Channel 11 that shows a man inside a car, allegedly parked at Sandcastle.

It's not clear what he is doing, but the mother who took the pictures says she believes he was taking pictures of children. She tells us she was with her children when she noticed the man inside his car.

TRENDING NOW:

She said she became suspicious hours later when she saw the same car running, but no one inside. As she got closer, she spotted him pointing a professional camera out of his back window. That's when she decided to take the photos of him.

When the man noticed her, he took off, she said.

Sandcastle provided the following statement:

On Tuesday, June 25 at approximately 6 p.m., Sandcastle Public Safety was notified of alleged inappropriate conduct from an individual in a vehicle in our parking lot. The Park’s Public Safety personnel took immediate action and were unable to locate the vehicle matching the reporting party's description. The safety of all Sandcastle Park guests is our top priority, and West Homestead Police Department was immediately informed of the incident. All further inquiries should be directed to the West Homestead Police Department.

The mother who took the photos said Sandcastle got back to her Wednesday saying, "Sandcastle doesn't condone any activities like this in or outside of our park" and that they gave West Homestead police the man's license plate number.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.