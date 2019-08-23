  • School bus driver killed stepping on live wires after crash

    BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - A school bus driver was killed by stepping on live wires after a crash in Beaver County on Friday.

    Emergency responders said there were no students on the bus, just the bus driver, as the flames broke out on Foster Road around 3 p.m.

    Officials tell Channel 11 the driver hit a pole and brought down power lines on the bus, which then caught fire. 

    The driver ran out of the bus, stepped on the wires and died, according to officials.

