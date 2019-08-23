UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A 2-year-old girl drowned in Fayette County Thursday afternoon, according to police.
This happened around 3:30 p.m. in a pool along Coolspring Street in Hopwood.
Her name has not been released.
State police are investigating.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Fayette County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}