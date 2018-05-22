  • School fight sends paraprofessional to hospital

    RANKIN, Pa. - A paraprofessional was injured Tuesday morning when two students got into a fight at a school in the Woodland Hills School District, police said.

    The incident happened at Rankin-Promise School.

    The paraprofessional was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

    Rankin-Promise houses an alternative education program for the Woodland Hills School District.

