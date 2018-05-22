RANKIN, Pa. - A paraprofessional was injured Tuesday morning when two students got into a fight at a school in the Woodland Hills School District, police said.
The incident happened at Rankin-Promise School.
The paraprofessional was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is working to learn what led to the fight and how the paraprofessional was injured -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Rankin-Promise houses an alternative education program for the Woodland Hills School District.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenage firefighter charged with arson just wanted to respond to fire
- Pennsylvania dad takes girlfriend of son killed in crash to prom
- Kayaker fights for life after rattlesnake falls from tree into boat, biting him
- VIDEO: New search warrant in teacher's murder case for police officer's wife's Facebook page
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}