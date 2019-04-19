Scott Roskovski, a former detective for the Butler County District Attorney's office, and his wife Stephanie are facing dozens of charges for alleged fraud and embezzlement.
After serving as a detective with the Butler County District Attorney's office for 20 years, Scott Roskovski was fired in August 2018 for possible fraud.
The indictment lists 37 charges against him and his wife, including embezzlement from a health care benefit program beginning in 2014.
Stephanie Roskovski, who is also charged, worked as the COO of Butler Health System until August 2017.
Federal prosecutors say over the course of six years, the couple stole more than $1 million from the hospital using the business credit card.
The couple allegedly used the money to furnish their Butler County home and complete home improvement projects. They also allegedly bought their cars with stolen money and even bought Switchback Raceway, a sprawling motocross facility along Route 8.
The hospital released a statement late Friday saying, “Butler Health System promptly approached authorities in 2017 after discovering evidence that hospital funds had been misappropriated, and we are gratified by the conclusion of the federal investigation.”
According to the indictment the government is seeking $1.2 million In restitution and wants to seize the couple’s home, cars and Switchback Raceway.
