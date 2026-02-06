Wilkins Township police ask for help identifying suspects in $1.2K eyewear provider theft

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Wilkins Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a theft from an eyewear provider.

The two women were involved in a $1,200 theft of frames from Eyetique on William Penn Highway, police say.

One woman is described as being in her 50s; 5 feet, 2-5 inches tall; weighing 200 pounds and wearing a black jacket with “ARIAT” in neon yellow on the sleeve.

The other woman is described as being in her 50s; 5 feet, 2-7 inches tall; weighing 160 pounds and wearing a black jacket over a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wilkins Township police at (412) 824-0032.

