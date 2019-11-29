0 Holiday depression, stress can lead to a 'blue' Christmas season

PITTSBURGH - While the holidays are supposed to be filled with joy and laughter, some people find it stressful and even depressing.

There are six less shopping days this holiday season, so the rush to get all the shopping, decorating and baking is in high gear.

"You worry about if you have enough time, the money, making sure you have the perfect gift for your kids and everything like that, so yeah, it's stressful," said Sabrina Kaule.

Balancing the demands can lead to holiday depression and stress. Psychiatrist Dr. Alicia Kaplan said people should set realistic expectations for the holiday season.

"That stress can get in the way of enjoyment. They put pressure on themselves, they're trying to do things perfectly. We ask that people try to take a step back and be good to themselves, use some self compassion and, you know, sometimes asking for help if that's what they need," Kaplan said.

She said women tend to feel more pressure as they take on too many responsibilities.

"They wear different hats, and so sometimes they put it on themselves to get things done perfectly because that is what they might have done when their kids are little or other family expectations," Kaplan said.

Kaplan said moods can change quickly.

"I talk to my patients about planning something fun, you know, to look forward too because for some people, it's the opposite. After they holiday, they have that let down, they feel sad," Kaplain said.

She also urged people to not overspend and stick to that holiday budget because before you know it those bills will be arriving.

