NEW STANTON, Pa. - If you’re planning on traveling the turnpike this weekend, there’s some important closure information.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said the Turnpike will be closed in both directions between the New Stanton, Exit 75 and Breezewood Exit 161 for seven hours from 11 p.m. June 9 until 6 a.m June 10.
During that time, crews will be erecting a temporary bridge to carry traffic on North Center Avenue over the Turnpike at milepost 110 in Somerset, Pa. The temporary bridge will be there until a permanent one is built.
Here are the recommended detours for motorists:
Eastbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange and be given this suggested detour:
- U.S. 119 south (63 miles) to U.S. 40 east to I-68 east (at Cumberland, Maryland) (65 miles) to I-70 west (24 mile). Traffic will reenter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.
Westbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange and be given this suggested detour:
- I-70 east (24 miles) to exit 1A (68/40 West, Cumberland, Maryland) (65.5 miles) to exit 14B (Uniontown) following U.S. 40 west to U.S. 119 north (63 miles) to exit 1B (PA Turnpike). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.
Such an extensive detour is recommended because shorter alternate routes cannot safely accommodate the diverted traffic volumes or the commercial traffic.
During the closure, expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads. Message boards will be in place to inform customers.
RELATED RESOURCES:
To report an accident or other emergencies on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via a mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions or to contact us, use one of these resources:
ON THE PA TURNPIKE
- Variable & Digital Message Signs — nearly 100 signs along the Turnpike
- Highway Advisory Radio — 1640 AM (tune-in near interchanges)
BY PHONE
- Turnpike Roadway Information Program (toll-free) — 866-976-TRIP (8747)
- Customer Assistance Center (toll-free) — 800-331-3414
ON THE WEB
- TRIPTalk — free, travel-alert smartphone app; download at https://www.paturnpike.com/travel/trip_talk.aspx
- Travel Conditions Map — live, interactive conditions map; view at https://www.paturnpike.com/webmap
- Waze — a crowd-sourced navigation app that provides real-time traffic conditions with input from other drivers; download at https://www.waze.com.
