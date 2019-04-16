  • See where the Pirates rank among most valuable MLB teams

    By: By Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    For the first time in history, every team in Major League Baseball is worth at least $1 billion.

    That was the main takeaway when Forbes released its annual valuation of the 30 teams last week. But it also came with the news that — also for the first time ever — the average value of an MLB team ($1.7 billion) was lower than the NBA average ($1.9 billion).

