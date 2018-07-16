Sen. Bernie Sanders gives keynote speech at AFT Convention

PITTSBURGH - The American Federation of Teachers Convention continued Sunday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
One of the big topics discussed was student debt.
Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who is a proponent of free college tuition, was the keynote speaker.
The AFT Convention wraps up Monday.
