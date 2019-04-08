Sanders will start Friday night in the liberal stronghold of Madison, Wisconsin. He announced Monday that he will also hold rallies on Saturday at a community college in Warren, Michigan, and in Pittsburgh on Sunday. His campaign says additional stops in Indiana and Ohio are also planned.
The rally in Pittsburgh will be held at Schenley Plaza on Forbes Avenue in Oakland. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. event. (CLICK HERE to RSVP.)
Sanders won the Wisconsin and Michigan primaries in 2016 but lost to eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania.
Wisconsin is seen as a tossup state and has been an early focus for Democratic presidential candidates. Beto O'Rourke campaigned in the state last month during the first week of his candidacy.
Sanders says the tour will emphasize that the Democrats' "clearest and strongest path to victory in 2020 runs through the Upper Midwest."
TRENDING NOW:
- Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
- Car crashes 35 feet over hillside, slams into store
- WATCH: Yasiel Puig goes after Pirates players in bench-clearing brawl
- VIDEO: Ryan Shazier jumps into new level of physical rehab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}