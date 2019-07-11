PITTSBURGH - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, is bringing her presidential campaign to Pittsburgh Thursday.
Gillibrand’s stop in Pittsburgh is part of a three-state bus tour that will take her to cities in Ohio and Michigan.
According to Gillibrand’s Facebook page, the tour “will highlight President Trump’s broken promises to the American people, and Kirsten's plans to solve the problems he's failed to fix.”
We’re finding out what Gillibrand plans to discuss during her stop in Pittsburgh -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Gillibrand will be at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh University Place. The event is scheduled to last from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
