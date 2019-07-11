WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A normal trip to Walmart took an unexpected turn for one woman after she discovered something other than cards inside the UNO game that she bought.
The woman says inside the box, she discovered prescription fentanyl.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts you care about. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The woman who found the drugs did not want to go on camera but said she bought the game at the Walmart in West Mifflin.
A police report was filed in Clairton, where police said they plan to destroy the packet of fentanyl.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}