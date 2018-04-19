  • Series of break-ins at hotels near Pa. Turnpike

    CRANBERRY, Pa. - There have been a series of break-ins at hotels right off Interstate 79, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 19 in Cranberry Township.

    Police are looking through surveillance videos to try and figure out who is responsible.

    At least nine vehicles were broken into; some where unlocked and others had the windows broken out.

