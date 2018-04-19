PITTSBURGH - “The world’s biggest bounce house” is coming to Pittsburgh!
The Big Bounce America, which consists of 10,000 square feet of inflatable fun, will be in Pittsburgh June 8, 9 and 10.
But this isn’t just any bounce house -- it also includes inflatable activities and challenges like basketball, obstacles, slides and ball pits. Plus, there are inflatable “chill out areas” with oversized sofas.
Tickets are sold based on sessions for various age groups: toddler, junior, bigger kids and adults.
CLICK HERE to find out more.
Largest bounce house: world record set by The Big Bounce America: https://t.co/prhvNQNrqT pic.twitter.com/UZgIT6JMCI— World Record Academy (@WRAnews) October 6, 2017
