Several patients at dialysis center had to be hospitalized during power outage

PITTSBURGH - Employees at Fresenius Kidney Care Western Pennsylvania were faced with several obstacles after dealing with a partial power outage.
At least 5 patients had to be hospitalized because they couldn’t get their treatments.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith is speaking with frustrated employees about the push their now making to get their business classification changed to priority so in the future they’ll be one of the first entities to get power restored, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}