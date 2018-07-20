PITTSBURGH - Several people were taken to the hospital after a van and a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus collided Friday morning in Pittsburgh, officials said.
The accident happened at the intersection of East General Robinson and Sandusky streets.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with passengers and working to learn what led to the crash -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Officials said about six people who were on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Further information was not immediately available.
NOW: crash involving van & PAT bus on Sandusky & E. General Robinson. Public Safety Director says possibly 6 people transported to hospital with minor injuries - they were on the bus. We just saw a little girl go into this ambulance @WPXI pic.twitter.com/pNLQSj2LYL— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 20, 2018
Van that hit PAT bus being towed away. @WPXI traffic should be moving smoothly now. One passenger on the bus told me everyone fell out of their seats & screamed. pic.twitter.com/nWH0tCk2gL— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 20, 2018
