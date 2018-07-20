  • Several taken to hospital after PAT bus, van collide

    PITTSBURGH - Several people were taken to the hospital after a van and a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus collided Friday morning in Pittsburgh, officials said.

    The accident happened at the intersection of East General Robinson and Sandusky streets.

    Officials said about six people who were on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    Further information was not immediately available.

