Severe storms rolled through Western Pa. Saturday evening, and they caused damage and injuries throughout the region.
Emergency responders confirmed a pop-up tent blew away and hit people during the storms in the 6000 block of Beighley Road. One person was taken to the hospital.
Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with quarter-sized hail in Westmoreland County, and multiple viewers told Channel 11 they spotted damage caused by the storms in there and in the South Hills.
Channel 11 received several photos and videos of large hail coming down in Bridgeville Saturday evening.
Viewers reported trees and wires down in Murrysville, Bethel Park and South Park, three areas where the storms hit particularly hard.
There are also more than 2,000 Duquesne Light customers without power in Monroeville, though it is unclear if those were caused by the severe storms.
