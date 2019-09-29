PITTSBURGH - Penguins fans are holding their collective breath after two injuries during the final preseason game, a loss to the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout at PPG Paints Arena.
In the first period, Sidney Crosby was hit in the leg or the foot by a shot that he appeared to turn away from. Crosby played for most of the remainder of the period but was seen at least once on the bench wincing in pain.
He did not play in the second or third period.
In the third period, Bryan Rust took a shot to the hand and was in immediate and obvious pain. He skated off and didn't return.
TRENDING NOW:
- Severe storms bring strong winds, hail through Western Pa.
- 'Bring the kids home': Grandparents of endangered infant plead for swift return
- Grandparents remove boy from school due to repeated bullying
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
After the game, head coach Mike Sullivan would only say that both players were being evaluated and that the team expected to learn more on Sunday.
The Penguins are holding their breath after Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust suffered injuries in the preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/mKVDR3Lwdq— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) September 29, 2019
In the locker room, Patric Hornqvist said: "Obviously, it is what it is. We've been through it before, and it's a good thing the season starts in six days, so we've got time to recover and go from there."
The Penguins open the season Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena against the Buffalo Sabres.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}