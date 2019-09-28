  • 'Bring the kids home': Grandparents of endangered infant plead for swift return

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It's been more than 24 hours since 7-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith was taken by his parents from UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, and family members are hoping he's returned safely soon.

    >>PREVIOUSFBI now assisting search for 7-week-old believed to be in danger

    Channel 11 has learned that his parents, 32-year-old Jeannette Funnen and 23-year-old Daemon Klingensmith, took off with him Thursday night after the hospital raised concerns he had been abused.

    They also have Funnen's 3-year-old son Makias Palmer with them, investigators say.

    Channel 11's Amy Hudak spoke with Ambrose's grandparents to learn more about what happened. Hear their plea for a swift return, tonight on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories