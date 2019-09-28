PITTSBURGH - It's been more than 24 hours since 7-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith was taken by his parents from UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, and family members are hoping he's returned safely soon.
Channel 11 has learned that his parents, 32-year-old Jeannette Funnen and 23-year-old Daemon Klingensmith, took off with him Thursday night after the hospital raised concerns he had been abused.
They also have Funnen's 3-year-old son Makias Palmer with them, investigators say.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak spoke with Ambrose's grandparents to learn more about what happened. Hear their plea for a swift return, tonight on 11 at 11.
