WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Police are trying to solve a disturbing mystery after two human legs were found in the Susquehanna River.
A fisherman made the gruesome discovery in Williamsport near the Hepburn Street Dam on the evening of May 11.
The legs had been cut off below the knee, according to investigators, possibly with a thing-blade handheld saw.
The toes were painted pink and white socks were on the feet, leading police to believe they belong to a woman.
The coroner said they believe the person the legs belonged to was killed about six months before the discovery.
An extensive search of the river turned up nothing.
Police said that because no one was reported missing in the area in that time frame, they believe the victim may have been killed somewhere else.
