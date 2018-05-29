SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A Sewickley company is commemorating the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident on April 6 with a special decal.
Esmark, Inc. has developed and produced a decal memorializing all of those lost in the crash.
The decals are free of charge while supplies last and can be displayed on hockey helmets, sticks, pucks and cars across the United States and in Canada.
Esmark, Inc. has also taken care of the costs associated with the production and distribution of the decals.
The company sent bulk shipments of the stickers to most hockey organizations. Teams and players should check with their organizations before submitting a request online.
To request a sticker decal visit www.johnstowntomahawks.com.
