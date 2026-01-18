Authorities recover drugs, cash, stolen guns during search in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Authorities recovered drugs, cash and stolen guns during a search in Uniontown.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office, the Allegany County, Md., narcotics task force investigation on Thursday led to multiple arrests.

One of those arrested was David Coffey, 63, of Uniontown, the DA’s office says.

Based on newly received information, Fayette County officials obtained and executed a search warrant at Coffey’s home on Walnut Street.

Authorities recovered 10 grams of crack cocaine, evidence of drug distribution, $4,200 in cash and 14 guns, two of which were reported stolen, the DA’s office says.

Coffey, who is prohibited from owning guns in Pennsylvania, is incarcerated in Maryland and will face additional charges in Fayette County, the DA’s office says.

