Woman stabbed to death in Western Pa. personal care home

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was found stabbed to death in a personal care home in Western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Per a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called to Sugar Valley Lodge in Polk Boro, Venango County, around 9 a.m. Saturday. At the time, troopers were told that a patient was stabbed multiple times by another patient.

The woman stabbed, identified by PSP as Marry Gruphofer, 60, died of her injuries in her room.

The suspect, identified by PSP as Dyan Diven, 48, was immediately taken into custody.

After consulting with the Venango County District Attorney’s Office, Diven was charged with criminal homicide. She’s being held at the Venango County Jail and was denied bail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group