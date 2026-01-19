Police pursuit leads to major rescue operation on hillside in Monessen

MONESSEN, Pa. — A police pursuit led to a major rescue operation on a hillside in Monessen.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says police began pursuing a vehicle reported stolen out of Charleroi at 4:26 p.m. on Sunday.

A foot pursuit later began, with one person being detained, and two others fleeing on foot over an embankment in Monessen, the supervisor says.

Police detained the suspects, and a rescue operation ensued to bring them up the hillside, the supervisor says.

A Channel 11 crew saw a large gathering of first responders at the end of Dennis Avenue, near the woods overlooking Route 906 and the Monongahela River.

In total, 12 people needed to be brought up the hillside, including the two suspects, police officers and firefighters. Everyone had been brought up by 8:51 p.m.

At least one of the suspects was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, the supervisor says. One police officer self-transported to the hospital for an eye injury.

