SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Shaler are warning the community about a phone scam that is on the rise.
"Now that we see a pattern, we want to get the word out," said Deputy Chief Sean Frank.
If you get a call that seems to come from the Shaler Police Department, it may be a sham.
For the last couple of weeks, police say someone has been spoofing their non-emergency number and calling people, claiming there's a warrant out for them.
"And if they don't pay a fine or push '1' on their phone, which would probably activate some kind of monetary issue, that they would be arrested. It's not us calling. We don't call people on the phone to tell them they're going to be arrested," Frank said.
Rather than pay up, police said to hang up.
They posted a warning on their Facebook page, as well along with the number 412-492-2222.
Police said a handful of people have reported receiving the phony call, but fortunately they don't know of anyone falling for it.
