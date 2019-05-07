  • Sheetz launching limited-edition IPA in Pennsylvania

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - Sheetz is cracking a cold one, getting into the craft beer market with ‘Project Coffee Hopz’ in partnership with Rusty Rail Brewing Company.

    Sheetz said the beer is a limited-edition coffee been IPA that customers will be able to find in 55 locations across the state of Pennsylvania.

    The company described the beer as brewed with Sheetz Brothers Sumatra beans, and including light and floral taste notes with a subtle coffee flavor. 

    The beer will be sold in four-packs of 16 oz cans starting May 21.

