McKEES ROCKS, Pa - A shooting victim was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after walking into a McKees Rocks fire house, officials said.
The victim sought help at the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department on Bell Avenue. Investigators said paramedics were called to the fire house and he was taken to the hospital.
Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand or wrist.
Detectives searched for evidence outside the Hays Manor apartments, where a shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m.
