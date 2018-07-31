  • Casting call seeking boy for lead role in film; auditions coming to Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Casting directors are holding a nationwide search for a feature film and they’ll be in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

    They’re looking for Caucasian boys ages 4-7 years old to play the lead role in the 20th Century Fox movie “The Boy Who Knew Too Much.”

    The movie is based on the true-life story of baseball prodigy Christian Haupt.  His mother claims her son is the reincarnation of baseball legend Lou Gehrig, who played for the New York Yankees decades ago.

    The casting director posted directions for submissions on the company's Facebook page.

    Auditions will be held in Pittsburgh Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. by appointment only.

     

