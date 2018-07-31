The Pirates are all in.
The Bucs made their playoff intentions clear Tuesday with a bombshell trade, acquiring Tampa Bay ace right-hander Chris Archer.
Black & yellow, black & yellow!!!! @Pirates— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) July 31, 2018
OFFICIAL: Pirates have acquired RHP Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Tyler Glasnow, outfielder Austin Meadows and a player to be named. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/mYih6ybEYm— Pirates (@Pirates) July 31, 2018
Archer, a two-time All-Star, is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA in 17 starts this season for the Rays. The 29-year-old gives the Pirates a significant jolt in experience in a rotation that includes three starters -- Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove -- 26 or younger.
RELATED STORY: Pirates get closer Keone Kela from Rangers for 2 prospects
The move is the second significant trade by the Pirates at the deadline. Pittsburgh acquired Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Taylor Hearn and a player to be named.
BREAKING: Multiple sources say the Pirates have acquired Chris Archer from the Rays. pic.twitter.com/r5FPZWKpKb— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) July 31, 2018
The Pirates, who have been reluctant to part with young prospects in recent years at the deadline, gave up a pair of promising talents.
Meadows, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft, hit .292 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 49 for the Pirates after making his major-league debut on May 17. The 24-year-old Glasnow dominated as a starter in the minors but struggled as a starter during his first season-plus in Pittsburgh, going 2-7 with a 7.69 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) in 2017.
The Pirates moved Glasnow to the bullpen this season with better results. The 6-foot-8 right-hander is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 34 appearances.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local retired priest pleads guilty to abusing 10-year-old boy
- Suspect identified in death of teenager after shots fired into group
- Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening
- VIDEO: Shark Caught Lurking Near Unsuspecting Paddleboarder
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}