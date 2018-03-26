ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A skimming device was found at the GetGo gas station on McKnight Road in Ross Township.
According to a Giant Eagle spokesperson, the device was found on a single pump on March 19. Customer payment card data may have been stolen as early as October.
Since the discovery, all pumps at the station were inspected. No additional skimming devices or evidence of fraudulent activity was found, the spokesperson said.
All affected bank and credit card providers have been contacted, the spokesperson said.
The information at risk includes:
- Cardholder's name
- Payment card number
- Expiration date
The spokesperson said PIN, CVV and Giant Eagle Advantage Card data were not compromised.
"Protecting our customers' personal information is of utmost importance to us," Giant Eagle said in a statement. "We take pride in providing a positive, high quality and secure shopping experience across all of our locations. We are working closely with law enforcement to investigate this act to identify the actors responsible and to prevent other such acts. We continue to accelerate pump inspections across all other markets as well."
Anyone who is concerned that they may have been impacted can contact GetGo Customer Care at 800-553-2324 or visit GetGoCafe.com/contact.
