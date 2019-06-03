SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - A former Slippery Rock University police chief was charged Monday with stealing money from the school.
Information released by the school said Michael Simmons was charged after irregularities were found within the budget for the school's police department. The university said Simmons is accused of stealing $23,477.33.
School officials said state police conducted an independent investigation into the missing money. Simmons was the former director of safety and security at the Community College of Allegheny County, a police chief in Titusville, Pennsylvania, and a detective with the Pittsburgh police.
“While we are shocked that someone in this position of authority would exhibit such behavior, I want to assure everyone that at no time were Simmons’ actions any threat to the health, safety and well being of the campus community,” SRU President William Behre said. “We have fully cooperated with the investigation and support the findings. At this point all further action regarding Simmons is in the hands of the criminal justice system.”
The school said Simmons will appear before a judge on June 26.
