BUTLER, Pa. - A small plane crashed Thursday morning in Butler, emergency dispatchers said.
The private plane crashed into a pasture in the area of Royal Oak Drive.
Dispatchers said the pilot was out of the plane and walking around after the crash.
No injuries were reported.
