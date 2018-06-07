  • Small plane crashes in Butler County

    BUTLER, Pa. - A small plane crashed Thursday morning in Butler, emergency dispatchers said.

    The private plane crashed into a pasture in the area of Royal Oak Drive.

    Dispatchers said the pilot was out of the plane and walking around after the crash.

    No injuries were reported.

