  • Soergel Orchards opening as usual after car hits market

    Updated:

    WEXFORD, Pa. - Soergel Orchards will open as usual today after a crash.

    Officials said a driver hit the wrong pedal while trying to leave and hit a woman and another car. The driver then ran into two posts on the front of the market.

    No one was seriously hurt, according to emergency officials.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories