WEXFORD, Pa. - Soergel Orchards will open as usual today after a crash.
Officials said a driver hit the wrong pedal while trying to leave and hit a woman and another car. The driver then ran into two posts on the front of the market.
No one was seriously hurt, according to emergency officials.
