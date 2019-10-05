PITTSBURGH - “After 40 years in business, it’s time to hang up the gyro knife and relax a little!”
That was how John Petropoulos, owner of Tom’s Diner – a very popular diner in Dormont – started the announcement that his business would be closing after four decades.
Petropoulos said in a Facebook post Friday evening that the family-owned diner, which has been around since 1980, will be closing its doors for good after Oct. 6.
The diner, featuring nostalgic Greek and American food, has been a staple on West Liberty Avenue for decades.
Comments from customers came flooding in on the Facebook post, most of them thanking Tom’s Diner and yearning for their signature gyro omelet.
Tom’s Diner will have its full menu for its last day of service, Petropoulos confirmed.
