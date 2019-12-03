  • SoFresh to open second Pittsburgh location at Eastside Bond

    By: Tim Schooley – Reporter

    The Mosites Company has landed a healthy eating restaurant for a long-vacant commercial space at Eastside Bond.

    After making its Pittsburgh debut with a location at PPG Place this past summer, Tampa-based SoFresh is building out its new space for its second location in the city within the Eastside development at 177 South Highland Avenue, along a stretch in which Shadyside carries over into East Liberty.

