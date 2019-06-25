SOMERSET, Pa. - A local camp leader is accused of failing to report a sexual encounter between a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old inside a cabin.
The alleged incident happened at TeenQuest in Somerset County earlier this year.
Police say Mark Sheldon, the executive director of the camp, knew about what happened after a family member told him, but he failed to report it to investigators.
This is a developing story. We're reaching out to state police for more information and will have the latest details on 11 at 11.
