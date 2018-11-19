  • Southern Beltway project a headache for drivers, good for at least one business

    SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews continued work on the Southern Beltway project Monday in South Fayette Township.

    The project extends from Route 22 to Interstate 79, and work was being done Monday on piers for a bridge that will go over Route 50 on the border of Cecil and South Fayette townships.

    While the construction project has been a headache for drivers, it’s been good for business at DeFelice’s Deli in Cecil Township. When people stop for directions, they also often buy food.

    “We do get people with the detours. They’re lost because it’s hard to get around with all the road closings at one time,” Logan Carter, an employee at DeFelice’s Deli, said.

    Work in the area of Cecil and Fayette townships includes four bridges and is expected to be done by 2020.

    Overall, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said construction has started on all but two sections of the 13-mile project from Route 22 near the airport to I-79 near the rest stop in Bridgeville.

    Construction should be done by fall 2021.

