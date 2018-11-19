Southern Beltway project a headache for drivers, good for at least one business

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews continued work on the Southern Beltway project Monday in South Fayette Township.
The project extends from Route 22 to Interstate 79, and work was being done Monday on piers for a bridge that will go over Route 50 on the border of Cecil and South Fayette townships.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
While the construction project has been a headache for drivers, it’s been good for business at DeFelice’s Deli in Cecil Township. When people stop for directions, they also often buy food.
“We do get people with the detours. They’re lost because it’s hard to get around with all the road closings at one time,” Logan Carter, an employee at DeFelice’s Deli, said.
Work in the area of Cecil and Fayette townships includes four bridges and is expected to be done by 2020.
Overall, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said construction has started on all but two sections of the 13-mile project from Route 22 near the airport to I-79 near the rest stop in Bridgeville.
Construction should be done by fall 2021.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman pulled to safety after road flooded by water main break
- Teen says he was ‘messing around' with gun before 15-year-old shot in head
- Body of missing teacher recovered in Mexico
- VIDEO: 73-year-old woman worried about meth she was smoking asked doctor to test it
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}