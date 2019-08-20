MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Southwest Airlines is cutting its route between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, Pittsburgh International Airport announced on Monday.
Service between the two cities, which had been operating six days a week, was suspended in June due to issues with the airline's Boeing 737 Max 8 jets. Problems with the plane — two 737 Max 8 jets have crashed under similar circumstances since October 2018 — led to the Federal Aviation Administration grounding all 737 Max 8s.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reality star Todd Chrisley's daughter says father, brother blackmailing her with sex tape
- Mother: 6-year-old son did not start apartment building fire; police disagree
- Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- VIDEO: Fewer parents in our area are vaccinating their children, data says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}