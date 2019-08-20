  • Southwest cancels Pittsburgh to Los Angeles flight

    By: Luke Torrance

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Southwest Airlines is cutting its route between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, Pittsburgh International Airport announced on Monday.

    Service between the two cities, which had been operating six days a week, was suspended in June due to issues with the airline's Boeing 737 Max 8 jets. Problems with the plane — two 737 Max 8 jets have crashed under similar circumstances since October 2018 — led to the Federal Aviation Administration grounding all 737 Max 8s.

