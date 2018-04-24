  • Staff, program cuts possible in face of Penn Hills SD budget troubles

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Teachers could be furloughed and programs cut to help close an $8.7 million 2018-19 budget shortfall in the Penn Hills School District, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    Numerous positions -- including a staff position for hearing impaired students, reading and math coaches and library jobs -- could be cut, and some teachers received furlough letters, TribLIVE reported.

    No furloughs have been decided.

    School directors voted 7-1 Monday night to notify the state Department of Education about possible changes, according to TribLIVE.

    Board President Erin Vecchio told TribLIVE she hopes a conclusion to an investigation being conducted by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office could prevent cuts.

