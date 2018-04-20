State Rep. Metcalfe blasts 'liberal loser Democrats' on social media

A controversial Western Pennsylvania lawmaker finds himself in hot water again after a blistering Facebook rant about his colleagues.
State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, who chairs the State Government Committee, blasted Democrats in the post, which included the phrase “liberal loser Democrat legislators,” among other insults.
Damany Lewis talks to some of Metcalfe’s constituents in the Cranberry area about his remarks for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
