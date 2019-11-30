BEAVER CO., Pa. - State troopers are searching for a person who they said led them on a chase in Beaver County and then ran into a wooded area.
Troopers tried to pull the suspect’s vehicle over on I-376 westbound in Brighton Township around 12 p.m. Friday when the driver took off, according to Pennsylvania State Police Beaver.
Investigators said the driver led police on a pursuit until that person got out and ran into a wooded area.
Police have not identified the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.
