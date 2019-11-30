  • State troopers searching for driver who led police on chase, ran into woods in Beaver County

    Updated:

    BEAVER CO., Pa. - State troopers are searching for a person who they said led them on a chase in Beaver County and then ran into a wooded area.

    Troopers tried to pull the suspect’s vehicle over on I-376 westbound in Brighton Township around 12 p.m. Friday when the driver took off, according to Pennsylvania State Police Beaver.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    Investigators said the driver led police on a pursuit until that person got out and ran into a wooded area. 

    Police have not identified the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories